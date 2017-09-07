Disabled veteran needs land graded to avoid mold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREELEY, Colo. -- The dedicated wife of a disabled veteran fears a mold problem may be threatening her husband's health.

There is a solution, but it is just out of their reach unless someone can step in and help.

Kathleen Snyder reflects on the moment she met her husband, “I met Jerry seven months after he came home from Vietnam , PTSD (was) huge and a host of other issues.”

Jerry also suffered a stroke. Kathleen diligently cares for him. During a special moment she tells him, “doing okay, Jerry? I love you.”

Although Jerry is unable to speak normally, he replies, “yes I love you, I love you!”

Kathleen tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers something in their Greeley home is causing Jerry's blood pressure to rise.

She fears the home's poor drainage system could cause mold to develop.

The solution is to grade the property to allow water to drain, but after paying for medical bills, it will be difficult to afford.

Kathleen says the stress isn't healthy for Jerry and very tough on her as she is running out of options to make their home safe.

If you would like to help their effort to grade the land, consider making a donation.