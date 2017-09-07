CSU officer seriously injured while being dragged by vehicle after traffic stop

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Colorado State University police officer was seriously injured after being dragged by a vehicle after a traffic stop on Thursday morning.

Officers stopped a vehicle that was later determined to be stolen about 1:45 a.m. at Prospect Road and Whitcomb Street, the Colorado State University Police Department said.

The driver, 21-year-old Dominic Charles Jackson of Fort Collins, was the only person in the vehicle. He produced a gun and tried to leave in the vehicle, police said.

An officer was then dragged by the vehicle for a short distance before it stopped and Jackson was taken into custody. No shots were fired.

The unidentified officer was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Jackson was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Charges are pending, police said. Jackson is not a student or employee at the university.

Because of the nature of the officer’s injuries, the Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team was activated to investigate the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 970-416-2441 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.