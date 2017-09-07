Colorado’s Lt. Governor is officially running for Governor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- "I'm Donna Lynne, I'm not exploring a run for governor, I am running for governor."

That is how Colorado's Lt. Governor began her announcement Thursday outside The Spring Cafe coffee shop in Denver across from the Capitol.

Her entry into the race brings the number to now five -- five prominent Democrats seeking the nomination for Governor.

It is considered to be the most contested primary in Colorado for Governor in over 20 years.

The decision by Lynne to run is a sharp departure from when she became Lt. Governor back in 2016.

Then -- she said she had no ambition to ever run for Governor. Fox 31 political reporter Joe St. George asked what changed.

"First what I said was - and I'm not being cute - no plans to run for governor, absolutely not. Probably only in the last month or so. I think we had an election on November 8th that I think had profound impact," Lynne said.

Perhaps Lynne's entry is more about Governor Hickenlooper than it is about Donna Lynne.

While Hickenlooper is not officially endorsing anyone, he has been praising Lynne in public appearances for the last several weeks.

"It pays big dividends to have someone in her own right who is an expert in healthcare," Hickenlooper said on August 31st about Lynne at a press conference.

"Do you represent Hickenlooper's third term?" St. George asked Lynne.

"I am proud to have worked for John Hickenlooper," Lynne said. Adding that she asked the Governor if he would be okay with her run.

"I think he has done a fabulous job on the economy, with environment and so forth there are some things I want to do different," Lynne said.

"Like what?" St. George asked.

"I think we need to be tougher on healthcare," Lynne said in response.

Fox 31's Democratic political analyst Andy Boian says "her boss is on her side," speaking to the Hickenlooper/Lynne relationship.

Boian however added that while Lynne has many benefits -- like being a former healthcare executive and current chief operating officer in the state -- she does have some negatives.

"People don't know her," Boian said about Lynne.

"She has executive experience but no electoral experience -- so to watch her out on the stump is a little uncomfortable," Boian added.

Boian says the Lynne announcement likely makes the 2018 primary race about the moderate Lynne and the more liberal Congressman Jared Polis, who is perceived to be the front runner by many.

Former State Senator Mike Johnston, Former Treasurer Cary Kennedy, and businessman Noel Ginsburg are also in the race.