Colorado firefighters leave Houston to head to Florida

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Some firefighters from Colorado Springs who went to Houston to help with Hurricane Harvey are now headed to Houston to help prepare for Hurricane Irma.

The firefighters are part of FEMA’s Colorado Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue team.

Wednesday night, the Colorado Springs Fire Department received word that the task force is being sent to a staging location in Alabama in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

"Colorado Springs firefighters are in good health and their spirits are high," the fire department said Thursday.

The 80 members of the Type I team are travelling in a 13-vehicle convoy. The convoy consists of semi-tractor trailers packed with equipment and supplies, pickups trucks towing rescue boats, and cargo vans carrying firefighters.

"The Colorado Task Force has experienced a warm outpouring of support as the 13 vehicle convoy pulls through small towns of America," officials said.

The 13 vehicle convoy will stop in Russellville, Arkansas Thursday night for "some much needed rest."

Forty more firefighters and seven more vehicles will join the convoy when it reaches Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama. The 20-vehicle convoy will then deploy into Florida.