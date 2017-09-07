Broncos Tailgating Ideas

Chef Heath Stone from Johnson & Wales University shows us how to make a delicious recipe for tailgating.
Tailgating Asian Chicken Satay Skewers
Ingredients for marinade
- 2 cups Soy Sauce
- 1 oz. Teriyaki Sauce
- ¼ cup Brown Sugar
- 1 Tablespoon Fresh ginger
- 1 Cloves Garlic
- 1 Tablespoon Shallots
- 1 pinch of chili flakes
- ¼ cup White wine
- ¼ cup. Sake
- Scallions for garnish
- 3-4 Chicken Breasts
- Wooden or metal skewers
Directions
- Start the flame (heat) on the grill to medium.
- Mince the garlic, shallots and grate the ginger, add all ingredients together in small sauce pan. Bring to a quick boil either over the grill or a stove top, and allow to cool.
- Take chicken breasts and pound out slightly, then slice then strips, to make them all even.
- Soak the skewers in a small amount of water (to eliminate) them from splintering on you.
- Skewer the chicken, then marinate the chicken on the skewers, with cool marinade, about 15 – 20 minutes.
- Season hot grill, with oil soaked rag, then drip off any excess marinade from skewered chicken, then place on the hot grill on medium heat.
- Depending on the size of chicken strips will determine how long to keep (usually about 1 – 2 minutes per side), allow to cool slightly then enjoy.