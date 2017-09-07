Broncos Tailgating Ideas

Posted 11:08 am, September 7, 2017, by

Chef Heath Stone from Johnson & Wales University shows us how to make a delicious recipe for tailgating.

Tailgating Asian Chicken Satay Skewers

 

Ingredients for marinade

 

  • 2 cups Soy Sauce
  • 1 oz. Teriyaki Sauce
  • ¼ cup Brown Sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon Fresh ginger
  • 1 Cloves Garlic
  • 1 Tablespoon Shallots
  • 1 pinch of chili flakes
  • ¼ cup White wine
  • ¼ cup. Sake
  • Scallions for garnish

 

  • 3-4 Chicken Breasts

 

  • Wooden or metal skewers

Directions

 

  1. Start the flame (heat) on the grill to medium.
  2. Mince the garlic, shallots and grate the ginger, add all ingredients together in small sauce pan. Bring to a quick boil either over the grill or a stove top, and allow to cool.
  3. Take chicken breasts and pound out slightly, then slice then strips, to make them all even.
  4. Soak the skewers in a small amount of water (to eliminate) them from splintering on you.
  5. Skewer the chicken, then marinate the chicken on the skewers, with cool marinade, about 15 – 20 minutes.
  6. Season hot grill, with oil soaked rag, then drip off any excess marinade from skewered chicken, then place on the hot grill on medium heat.
  7. Depending on the size of chicken strips will determine how long to keep (usually about 1 – 2 minutes per side), allow to cool slightly then enjoy.