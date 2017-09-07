BBB warns DACA recipients to be wary of scams targeting personal information

DACA recipients may be targets for scammers looking to hijack personal information.

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers who need legal assistance to be wary of email, social media messages, phone calls or other unsolicited appeals.

This information should be taken even more seriously if scammers try to frighten you into handing over your personal information.

A few specific tactics that potential victims should employ include:

Don’t provide confidential information over the phone or email

Don’t let anyone keep your original documents

Never sign a document you don’t understand

The BBB also advises DACA recipients to instead proactively seek out legal advice through websites like ProBono.net Or AmericanBar.org.