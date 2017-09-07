Atlanta, Talladega speedways open campsites for free for Hurricane Irma evacuees

ATLANTA — Atlanta Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway are opening their facilities for free for people evacuating from Hurricane Irma.

The Atlanta speedway opened its facilities Thursday morning, officials said.

Hurricane #Irma evacuees seeking refuge are welcome to stay with us for free.

READ: https://t.co/R5r7dRUWRe pic.twitter.com/0j6L3ftZal — AtlantaMotorSpeedway (@amsupdates) September 6, 2017

Evacuees will have free access to hot showers and restroom facilities at the camper bath house, speedway officials said.

The speedway can handle thousands of campers, with RV and tent campgrounds being opened. Pets are also allowed.

In Alabama, Talladega Superspeedway on Thursday morning opened its facilities, which include hot shower and restroom facilities, as well as water hookups.

Like our friends at @amsupdates, Talladega Superspeedway is welcoming anyone seeking refuge from #HurricaneIrma. https://t.co/ZTuXGKVMlQ — TalladegaSuperspdwy (@TalladegaSuperS) September 6, 2017

“Our track is committed to helping our friends in Florida and the surrounding states during this time of need,” Talladega Superspeedway chairman Grant Lynch said in a statement.

“We hope to provide a sense of relief by offering a place to stay for no charge for evacuees during this time of adversity. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the path of the storm.”