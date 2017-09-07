Taco Bell employees shoot, kill armed robber

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An armed man who tried to rob a Taco Bell in Cleveland was shot and killed by employees.

De’Carlo Jackson and another armed man went into the fast-food restaurant on Cleveland’s West Side at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, with bandanas covering their faces, Cleveland.com reported.

Jackson and the other man pulled guns and ordered three employees — ages 19, 24 and 44 — to get on the ground, according to the report.

The employees did as they were told, but as the robbers walked up to the cash register, the three employees pulled out their own guns and started shooting.

Jackson was shot six times by the employees, police told the paper. He died later at the hospital.

The other robber managed to run off and police are still trying to identify him.

It’s not clear whether the employees will face charges but one of the owners told the paper the shooting was self defense. As of the last report, no one had been arrested in the case.