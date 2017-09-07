8.1-magnitude earthquake strikes southern Mexico; tsunami waves possible

MEXICO CITY — A strong earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico near the border with Guatemala late Thursday night, the U.S. Geological Survey in Golden said.

The quake, which was felt as far as Mexico City and Guatemala City, had a preliminary magnitude of 8.0 and depth of 20 miles, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. It was later upgraded to a magnitude 8.1.

The quake hit at 11:49 p.m. local time (10:49 p.m. MDT).

It was a particularly shallow quake, according to Jana Pursely, a geophysicists at the Golden-based USGS.

It struck off the Pacific Coast 74 miles southwest of Tres Picos, Mexico, which is 600 miles southeast of Mexico City.

“The shaking along the coast of Chiapas at this point is estimated to be very strong to severe,” Pursely said. “I would expect damage along the coast of Chiapas.”

Pursely said these types of shallow earthquakes with long shaking have the potential to be very dangerous. She also said there will likely be aftershocks.

On his verified twitter account, Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto said, “Civil protection protocols are activated, including the National Emergency Committee.”

A Tsunami threat is being evaluated by the Tsunami Warning System, which advised the public that tsunami waves could hit within three hours off the coasts of Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras and Ecuador.