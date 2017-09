AURORA, Colo. — Three people were injured in a house fire on Wednesday night, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

The fire happened in the 3500 block of South Kirk Street after 8 p.m.

Fire officials said three people, whose names, ages and gender weren’t released, were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire was contained to the kitchen, but one person was rescued from the basement.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.