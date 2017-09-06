Young boy honored for saving toddler from drowning

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton firefighters were proud to present a Lifesaving Award to an 8-year-old boy Wednesday night.

The young boy, Xander, was honored for his heroic efforts in saving his brother, Maddox, from drowning in a pool.

On August 19 Brighton Fire was dispatched to a drowning at an apartment complex in Brighton.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a 3-year-old who was semi-conscious and breathing.

Maddox was transported to Children’s Hospital Colorado and has since recovered from his injuries.

According to family members, at the time of the incident Maddox was attending a family birthday party at an apartment complex.

Maddox was there with Xander and their mother. Their mother had turned her back to make the kids something to eat, and that’s when Maddox either jumped or fell into the pool.

It’s unclear how long Maddox was underwater, but Xander spotted his brother in trouble and pulled him from the water while alerting the adults to the emergency.

At that time the adults were able to help Xander and Maddox out of the pool, and a family member administered CPR until help arrived.

Brighton Fire Rescue District honored Xander for his lifesaving efforts by presenting him with a plaque and dinner at the firehouse Wednesday night.