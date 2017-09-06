Thieves steal welding truck that enabled Denver man to support his family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Jesus Alfaro had big dreams when he started his business Imperial Welding and Repair two years ago. T

hings were going well until he woke up to the sound of one of his two welding trucks being stolen at approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5th from his Green Valley Ranch home.

He says, “I was upstairs ..and then I heard my truck start.” Jesus tells the Problem Solvers that $120,000 dollars worth of tools were inside the truck.

After pictures of the blue 2007 Dodge 3500 were posted on Facebook, Jesus received leads indicating the truck was seen near I-270 and Vasquez.

Paperwork he kept in the truck was found in a lot near Federal and 80th.

Jesus needs welding tools to finish jobs he already has lined up in order to support his wife and two children.

He says, “it is hard for me but I have to try and make it one way or another.”

If you have any information about the stolen truck contact Denver Police. If you would like to help Jesus you can contact him through Imperial Welding and Repair.