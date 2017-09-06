Sheriff: DUI suspect crashed car then reported it stolen

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies found a truck that had gone off the road and rolled on Fern Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, but the driver was gone and the truck was empty.

About five minutes later, Edgar Sotelo Gutierrez called and said he had been attacked by a man who hit him with a blunt metal object and stole his truck.

Deputies found Gutierrez about three miles northwest of where the crash occurred and said he smelled of alcohol and showed signs of intoxication.

A Weld County K-9 was called in to track from the driver side of the vehicle, where it was last occupied at the site of the crash.

The K-9 tracked for approximately three miles, to the exact location of where Gutierrez was found, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were able to confirm that no one else was involved in this incident.

Gutierrez, 35, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, careless driving and false reporting. In addition, he was charged with a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant.

Gutierrez was booked in the Weld County Jail.