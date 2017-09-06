Relief Drive for Hurricane Harvey Victims

The FOX31 Problem Solvers and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are continuing efforts to help the thousands of victims suffering through the devastation aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
Now, Texas survivors require the day-to-day necessities to weather the storm.
Help spread the word by sharing this information on social media sites such as Facebook and the NextDoor app.
Items needed
We are partnering with the Salvation Army to collect the items needed most: Baby supplies and personal hygiene products.
Only certain items will be accepted.
Baby supplies
- Formula
- Baby food
- Bottles
- Pacifiers
- Diapers
- Baby wipes
Hygiene products
- Soap
- Shampoo
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Razors
- Deodorant
- Hair brushes and combs
- Feminine hygiene products
- Body wipes
- Hand sanitizer
Drop-off locations
KDVR/KWGN studios
- Corner of East Fifth Avenue and Sherman Street
Salvation Army Family Stores
- 540 120th Ave. in Northglenn
- 18349 Lincoln Meadows Parkway in Parker
All three locations will also be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
If local groups and organizations are collecting donations, let them know about these safe, reputable and organized collection points.
How we’re all helping
Thanks to viewers, a FOX31 and Channel 2 phone bank for the Salvation Army collected more than $72,000.
Tribune Media Company Charitable Foundation, as part of the stations’ owner Tribune Media Company, will donate $100,000 to the hurricane relief fund.
Collectively, Tribune Media Company stations have raised nearly $400,000 toward the relief effort.
Others are helping, too: For every car that comes into Christian Brothers Automotive Arapahoe during the entire month of September, this store will donate $5 to help the victims of the Hurricane Harvey disaster.