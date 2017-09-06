Relief Drive for Hurricane Harvey Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FOX31 Problem Solvers and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are continuing efforts to help the thousands of victims suffering through the devastation aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Now, Texas survivors require the day-to-day necessities to weather the storm.

Items needed

We are partnering with the Salvation Army to collect the items needed most: Baby supplies and personal hygiene products.

Only certain items will be accepted.

Baby supplies

Formula

Baby food

Bottles

Pacifiers

Diapers

Baby wipes

Hygiene products

Soap

Shampoo

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Razors

Deodorant

Hair brushes and combs

Feminine hygiene products

Body wipes

Hand sanitizer

Drop-off locations

KDVR/KWGN studios

Corner of East Fifth Avenue and Sherman Street

Salvation Army Family Stores

540 120th Ave. in Northglenn

18349 Lincoln Meadows Parkway in Parker

All three locations will also be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If local groups and organizations are collecting donations, let them know about these safe, reputable and organized collection points.

How we’re all helping

Thanks to viewers, a FOX31 and Channel 2 phone bank for the Salvation Army collected more than $72,000.

Tribune Media Company Charitable Foundation, as part of the stations’ owner Tribune Media Company, will donate $100,000 to the hurricane relief fund.

Collectively, Tribune Media Company stations have raised nearly $400,000 toward the relief effort.

Others are helping, too: For every car that comes into Christian Brothers Automotive Arapahoe during the entire month of September, this store will donate $5 to help the victims of the Hurricane Harvey disaster.