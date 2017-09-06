Refresh Your Floors with Superior Floor Care

When it comes to getting the most bang for your buck, few things can make your home look and feel new again like clean floors. Carpets, tile, and hardwood all get dingy, but one local family-owned business can have them looking new in no time. Ethan Jantzer joined us from Superior Floor Care to show us how they can help you.

Ethan has a great offer for our Colorado's Best viewers: You can get 30% off all cleaning services! You have to call today to get this offer and mention Colorado's Best. Call Superior Floor Care at (303)933-3000. They do receive a lot of phone calls when they give a discount like this, so leave a message and they will call you back today. You can also find them online at TrustSuperior.com.