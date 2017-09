FREDERICK, Colo. — A recent recall election in Frederick set a record for most ballots cast in the city’s history.

Frederick’s mayor and four trustees were affirmed and the city says they will all keep their seats on the board of trustees.

The idea of a Sonic Drive-In coming to town outraged enough citizens to prompt the recall election that cost the town about $20,000 dollars.

The results will become official on September 14 after  absentee and overseas military ballots are counted.