Pot taxes partially fund new elementary school in small town

HUDSON, Colo. --The tiny town of Hudson in northeastern Colorado is building its first elementary school since 1962.

And some of that money is coming from potheads.

The new Hudson Academy of Arts and Sciences will cost more than $15-million to build.

The school applied for and won a grant of $4.2-million, paid in part with pot taxes.

It's an important lesson adults often try to impart on kids: pot is bad.

But now a twist on that fact--the taxes pot produces are good.

"We are in the process of building a new school. About 90-percent of this building will be torn down and replaced by a new building," says Principal Greg Dent.

Construction of the new building will cost $15.2 million.

The Weld County Re-3j School District community came up with 78-percent of that money through a bond vote.

The other 22-percent comes from the state's Building Excellent Schools Today or BEST program.

About five-and-half percent of that comes from marijuana taxes.

Pot smokers take a bow.

"I would thank them. Yah," says Dent. “It’s great money to use to fund our kids’ future in education.”

The current school for about 330 students was not making the grade.

There's asbestos throughout the building.

It's 55-years behind today's technology.

"When the building was built technology was not a big component in education. And as you can also see, we still have chalkboards," says Dent.

And school violence hadn't entered the public conscience yet.

"School security was not even an issue. And now it is," he says. The new building will have a secure entrance. Visitors will have to be checked in and let into the building through a buzzer system.”

Parents say the new state-of-the-art school earns an A+, especially since it keeps kids and their families close to home.

"If we didn’t have the new school, we’d be splitting up our kids and going to different area schools. It’s a lot of travel for a lot of people that can just walk here," says Maria Chavez, whose two kids went to the school and whose nieces and nephews still attend.

Without the bond and pot money, the school would have closed, and kids sent to the district's two other elementary schools.

But now, students and parents can exhale--thanks in part to those who inhale.

"It's important for all the kids and parents around," says Chavez.

Students will be ready to move into the new school next August.

About 50 schools applied for the BEST grant last year.

The state funded about half of them.