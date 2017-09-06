Police arrest thief caught on camera taking packages from Arvada porch

ARVADA, Colo. — A woman caught on camera stealing packages from the front porch of a home in Arvada has been arrested.

On Aug. 30, a doorbell camera captured video of a woman who pulled into the driveway in a Chevrolet Silverado and stole three boxes.

The packages belonged to Stacy Hieb.

Hieb said the packages contained diapers and some toilet paper worth a total of about $60.

On Thursday, police announced they had arrested 32-year-old Tara Rathman. She was issued a municipal summons for theft from a yard.

Police said Rathman was identified by community members who saw the video on the news and social media sites.