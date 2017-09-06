Officer involved in Utah nurse arrest fired from paramedic job

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah detective who arrested a nurse after she refused to let officers draw blood from an unconscious patient has been fired from his job as a part-time paramedic.

Det. Jeff Payne’s July arrest of Alex Wubbels, the charge nurse at the University of Utah Hospital burn unit, was captured on body camera video and later drew national attention, prompting apologies from Salt Lake City’s mayor and police.

Gold Cross Ambulance said Tuesday that Payne’s termination was effective immediately.

Salt Lake City police had placed Payne and another officer on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation.

Payne’s firing comes a day after University of Utah Hospital announced a new protocol: Nurses will no longer be allowed to interact with law enforcement agents.

“I need to make sure this never, ever, ever happens to another one of our care providers again,” said Margaret Pearce, chief nursing officer at the hospital.

Instead of interacting with nurses, law enforcement officers will be directed to health supervisors “who are highly trained on rules and laws,” and those interactions won’t take place in patient care areas, officials said.

The new protocol was implemented two weeks after the incident, and so far, 2,500 nurses have been trained in it, Pearce said.

Hospital CEO Gordon Crabtree described Wubbels as an “Olympic-sized hero,” praising her for acting with the highest level of integrity and professionalism, even as she risked her own safety to ensure the privacy of her patient.

“This type of situation won’t happen again,” he said. “We simply will not let Alex down.”