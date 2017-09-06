New swarming drone technology could help find lost hikers, study wildlife

BOULDER, Colo. — CU Boulder researchers have come up with drone technology that may save lives.

A team of three spent weeks working on “swarming” technology that could help in searches for lost hikers and even the study of wildlife.

The advanced drone system allows one operator to operate multiple drones. Tests were conducted at the Pawnee National Grassland near Greeley.

The goal of the technology is to locate moving radio beacons and follow them.

CU Boulder obtained a waiver from the FAA that allows one pilot to fly up to 30 aircraft at one time.