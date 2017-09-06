NASA images show intensity of Category 5 Hurricane Irma

NASA researchers are giving us a look at just how big and powerful Hurricane Irma is as it moves toward Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

On Thursday, Irma was moving west-northwest at about 16 mph and NASA said it is expected to continue that general motion for the next couple of days.

It’s too early to tell whether it will make landfall on the U.S. mainland, but forecasts show it could churn toward Florida over the weekend.

The Category 5 storm is now one of the strongest ever recorded in the Atlantic and is clearly visible from space.

“We’re tracking the storm and seeing a well-defined eye,” NASA tweeted Wednesday morning.

NASA said their GPM core observatory satellite had an “exceptional view” of Irma and found extreme rainfall within the storm’s eyewall.

GPM’s radar revealed “extremely powerful” thunderstorms around the eye were reaching heights of over 10 miles.

NASA-NOAA’s Suomi NPP satellite passed over Hurricane Irma at 1:35 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Sept. 6, when the island of Barbuda was in the center of the storm’s eye.

Irma’s eye was bigger than Barbuda, meteorologist Jenn Varian said. It packed winds of 185 mph.

Researchers are also tracking lightning strikes within the storm.

The storm strengthened to a Category 5 storm around 8 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

On Monday, Sept. 4, the Suomi NPP satellite captured this view of Hurricane Irma as a Category 4 hurricane approaching the Leeward Islands.