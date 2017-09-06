Award-Winning Documentary Filmmaker and World-Renowned Paranormal Investigator Chad Calek, along with fellow filmmaking and paranormal investigation partner Justin Holstein, will be showing their film “SIR NOFACE” at Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, September 6. The new documentary style film chronicles the Australian Government sanctioned paranormal investigation that led to the filming of a full-body apparition. Prior to the event date, Chad is available for interviews to discuss his paranormal findings that the audience will see in the movie.
Meet the Ghost Hunter
-
Loveland man profiled in UFO documentary on trial in child porn case
-
Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns in Denver promoting latest project
-
LUSH’s Shark Fin Soap Benefits Late Environmentalist’s Final Project
-
$1 million bounty offered for tips that lead to capture of Bigfoot
-
London attacker appeared in Jihadi documentary
-
-
Chad Bettis returns to Rockies after battle with testicular cancer
-
Safe Skateboarding at Night
-
Officer gives boy with Down syndrome the watch he wore in Iraq
-
Rockies reveal uniforms, nicknames for inaugural Players Weekend
-
Trump lawyer says president isn’t under investigation despite tweets
-
-
Police conduct death investigation across from State Capitol
-
Denver Animal Shelter to put 2 dozen French bulldogs up for adoption Saturday
-
Pedestrian hit, injured near Federal and Kentucky in Denver