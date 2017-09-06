Meet the Ghost Hunter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Award-Winning Documentary Filmmaker and World-Renowned Paranormal Investigator Chad Calek, along with fellow filmmaking and paranormal investigation partner Justin Holstein, will be showing their film “SIR NOFACE” at Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, September 6. The new documentary style film chronicles the Australian Government sanctioned paranormal investigation that led to the filming of a full-body apparition. Prior to the event date, Chad is available for interviews to discuss his paranormal findings that the audience will see in the movie.