Man gets 144 years for killing marijuana partner, sparking wildfire while burning body

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — An Agate man was sentenced Tuesday to 144 years in prison for the death of a former partner in a marijuana business and then setting a wildfire to cover it up.

An Elbert County jury on July 19 found Shawn Geerdes, 48, guilty of murder in the death of Jason Dosa, 44, of Parker.

“You had a horrible criminal history,” Judge Jeffrey Holmes told the defendant in imposing the court’s sentence.

The case began Sept. 20, 2015, when Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of a fire. They found a car on fire that had started a wildfire.

Ultimately, investigating officers found a body in the trunk, later identified as Dosa. He had been shot five times.

Investigators traced Dosa’s movements and found his last location at a marijuana greenhouse in Agate on land owned by Geerdes.

Dosa and Geerdes were former partners in the grow operation.

Investigators found evidence at the growhouse including bloodstains and spent shell casings that indicated Dosa had been killed there and his body later transported to Jefferson County.

Geerdes was found guilty in July 2017 of second-degree murder, a Class 2 felony; setting a wildfire, a Class 3 felony; and second-degree arson, a Class 4 felony.