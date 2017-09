Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Liver Life Walk is this Sunday at Philip S. Miller Park in Castle Rock. The address is 1375 W. Plum Creek Dr. Registration is free and open until Friday, Sept 8th at 2p and after that walkers can register day of (see link above). This year’s walk will boost a Health & Wellness Village, an Ask The Doc tent, a Health Challenge incorporating the 200 stair incline the park, kid zone with games, a face painter and caricature artist.