JetBlue caps ticket prices at $99 for direct flights out of Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma

MIAMI — Ticket prices in every city in Florida where JetBlue operates are being capped at $99 as Hurricane Irma appears to be making a direct line on the state.

The maximum of $99 is up to the last available seat for direct flights and a maximum of $159 up to the last available seat for connecting flights, the airline told Yahoo on Wednesday. The prices include government taxes.

Flights are being added to the airline’s schedule from certain cities where aircraft are available.

Cancellation fees are being waived for existing reservations as well as change fees and differences in airfare for rebooking.

“Given that many Floridians are struggling to get out of harm’s way, this is welcome news,” Florida Sen. Bill Nelson said in an email to Yahoo. “I hope more airlines do the right thing and follow suit.”

Delta Air Lines told Yahoo that it reduced the price level of its highest fares and also is adding flights.