MAHO BEACH, St. Maarten — Hurricane Irma roared into the Caribbean on Wednesday, bringing 185 mph winds and heavy amounts of rain.

A beach camera at the AAA Rent-A-Car on the island provided a livestream as the storm moved in, but the howling winds knocked it out.

The video broadcast was produced by PTZtv and showed near-miss landings and jet takeoffs at Princess Juliana International Airport.