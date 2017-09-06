Colorado Make-a-Wish: Helping 5,000 Kids’ Dreams Come True

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Granting wishes to kids with life-threatening medical conditions gives them more than an amazing experience. A wish come true has the power to make kids feel stronger, more courageous, and more determined to overcome their illnesses. A combined 89 percent of doctors, nurses and health professionals surveyed say they believe a wish experience can influence kids' physical health.

WHEELS & WISHES: TAKING IT TO THE TRACK

October 14, 2017

Time :

Gates open at 9:00 a.m.

Ride-A-Longs begin at 10:00 a.m.

Location :

Colorado National Speedway

4281 Speedway Boulevard

Dacono, CO 80514

Details: Join Make-A-Wish Colorado for dream cars, once-in-a-lifetime ride-a-longs and wish magic as Make-A-Wish Colorado hits the speedway for Wheels & Wishes - Taking it to the Track.

WALK FOR WISHES & 5K RUN

October 21, 2017

Time :

Registration: 7:30 a.m.

Walk: 9:00 a.m.

Location :

Hudson Gardens

6115 S Santa Fe Dr.

Littleton, CO 80120

Walk With Me. Wish With Me.

Walk For Wishes® is a nationwide Make-A-Wish® fundraiser that celebrates close to 5,000 wishes that have already been granted while raising funds for future wishes. It's a family-friendly event powered by wish families, volunteers, donors, and friends.

By participating, you can help bring the life-changing impact of a wish to children in Colorado who battle life-threatening medical conditions.