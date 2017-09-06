Gucci, Dior, Louis Vuitton banning use of ‘size zero’ models

After criticism that the fashion industry encourages unhealthy ideals and eating disorders, two major luxury design companies in France are banning ultra-skinny models.

The owners of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Bottega Veneta and Alexander McQueen have signed a charter banning the use of underweight and underage models on runways and in ads, Reuters reports.

Earlier this year, a law went into effect in France banning ultra-thin models — but the new charter will go further.

The French charter forbids hiring female models below size 34, according to Reuters. That corresponds to a size 2 in the U.S.

The charter also forbids hiring models under the age of 16 to pose as adults and requires models aged 16-18 to be accompanied by a chaperone, Bloomberg reported.

Models must be able to present a valid medical certificate that they are fit to work, according to the BBC. They will also be given a psychologist or therapist while at work.

The charter goes into effect ahead of Fashion Week in Paris later this month, according to Rueters.