BRIGHTON, Colo. -- It's a sure sign summer is coming to a close: The 13th Floor Haunted House opens for the fall season in just two weeks!

The haunted house has a new home this year. Instead of its old Brighton Boulevard location, you can find it at 3400 East 52nd Avenue.

The new location has more space as well as a parking lot for visitors. You can purchase tickets to The 13th Floor Haunted House here: http://www.13thfloorhauntedhouse.com