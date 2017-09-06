FOX31 photojournalist unable to reach family in Hurricane Irma path

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – As Hurricane Irma moves its way through the Caribbean, the storm is hitting home for a member of the FOX31 family.

Photojournalist Angel Andres Rosado’s parents are both from Puerto Rico and most of his family still lives on there.

“It just breaks my heart thinking about it now,” he said.

The eye of the storm passed several miles north of the island, but it still was hit with considerable rain and wind.

“My uncle is there. My aunts are there. All my wonderful little cousins are there. These trees are falling on their houses there. These winds are ripping apart the siding from their homes. It’s freaky to see,” Angel said.

Originally, FOX31 planned to FaceTime members of Angel’s family on Wednesday for a story about conditions there. However, they were unreachable.

“It’s not normal to see a place that’s going through such a major event and not see at least a post saying, ‘Hey, I’m okay’ or a picture saying ‘Look at this tree bending’. Nothing. There’s nothing,” Angel said.

He began to worry about their safety.

“Everybody’s trying to reach out to the island, it’s blacked out. Completely blacked out. So, we don’t know what to do,” Angel said.

The storm may have knocked out some of the island’s communications. Puerto Rico’s public power company warned residents ahead of the storm that Hurricane Irma could be strong enough to leave them without power for up to six months.

“This is going to be rough for my family there. I’m trying to smile and keep a good attitude about it but it really hits you,” Angel said.

Puerto Rico is struggling financially. The island is already implementing massive budget cuts to avoid bankruptcy. They have not maintained infrastructure like they should have, so fixing any storm damage will likely be slow.

“It’s not going to be a very easy situation down there anymore,” Angel said. “It’s important for people to remember we’re Americans down there. We’re a U.S. Territory. We are part of you, so please don’t forget that we’ll need help too.”