Fort Collins police warn of bear spotted near CSU

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins sent a serious warning to residents with some funny tweets.

A bear was spotted at a major intersection — South Shields Street and West Prospect Road — a few blocks southwest of the Colorado State University Campus on Wednesday.

#FoCoBear spotted near Prospect/Shields. Do not call 911 to report sightings & do not approach (even if you have a sweet bear suit). #nope pic.twitter.com/JWravjd8D2 — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) September 6, 2017

On Tuesday, police said a bear had been spotted near Cherry Street and North College Avenue.

Bear reported in the 300 block of Cherry St. Leave alone & do not approach – bears are *not* furry tractors despite what the movies show🐻🚫🚜 pic.twitter.com/ufc4stsn1b — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) September 5, 2017

Bears have also been spotted in Golden at Apex Park in August.

Jefferson County Open Space just put up new signs warning people about aggressive bears in the area.

A mother bear and her two cubs were euthanized last week because of continued aggression toward two hikers near Golden, charging at them several times and getting as close as one foot away, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.