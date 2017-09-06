Escaped tiger found, shot to death by police on Atlanta highway

ATLANTA — A tiger that was spotted on a Georgia interstate early Wednesday morning is no longer on the loose after being shot by officers in a nearby neighborhood.

An officer with the Henry County Police Department reported seeing the animal on the highway and police received several 911 calls about the animal.

Police told CBS46 News that the tiger was shot by officers after the animal was seen jumping a fence of a resident in the area just after 6 a.m.

They made the decision to shoot because they weren’t equipped with tranquilizer guns and didn’t want to wait until the guns arrived.

As the school day approached, officers didn’t want any children to be in danger as they waited at the bus stop.

Several people on Facebook said they saw the animal at some point. A worker at a Hardees location said a man who was in the parking lot told her the tiger was on the loose when she arrived for work just before 4 a.m.

Connie Kidd said she reported the animal to police around 4:40 a.m. Kidd said the animal was walking through her front yard.

Brittney Speck lives in the area and said the tiger pounced on her dog before it was shot and killed.

She said her dog is OK but is shaken. She also told CBS46 that her dog was about the size of one of the tiger’s legs.

It’s still unclear where the tiger came from, but Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove said all of their tigers are accounted for.

“We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah’s Ark,” the sanctuary said.

“Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety.”