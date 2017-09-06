Endangered senior citizen possibly abducted by ex-boyfriend

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — An endangered missing alert has been issued for a 67-year-old woman who police believe was abducted by her ex-boyfriend.

Lafayette Police believe Alexis Carol was kidnapped from the Peaks Senior Assisted Living Center by 75-year-old John Howard Baerhtlein around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The pair may be traveling in a white Ford four-door pickup truck with Oregon license plates.

The suspect, John Howard Baerhtlein, is known to carry firearms, according to CBI release.

Police say Alexis Carol suffers from Dementia and she was last seen wearing a yellow, sleeveless dress.

If seen, you’re asked to call Sergeant David Self with the Lafayette Police Department at (303) 441-4444.