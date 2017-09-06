Driver suffers apparent medical emergency, plows vehicle into Loveland home, causes fire

LOVELAND, Colo. — A vehicle drove into a house and caused a fire after the driver suffered an apparent medical emergency on Wednesday morning, the Loveland Police Department said.

Police were called to the 200 block of Hopkins Court just before 8 a.m. When officers arrived, the blue Chevrolet and house were fully engulfed in flames, police said.

A 35-year-old woman from Greeley was driving northbound on South Tyler Avenue when she suffered what appeared to be a medical emergency, police said.

The vehicle crossed West First Street and struck the home at the corner of Hopkins Court and Bushnell Drive, police said.

The vehicle hit a gas meter that quickly ignited into flames.

The driver and passenger were able to get out of the vehicle, and the homeowners got out of the house, police said.

Loveland Fire and Rescue Authority personnel were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The driver was taken to a hospital, but was awake and alert with no other visible injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be involved in the crash.

Car sheeted off gas line when it hit house. @LovelandFRA said was like a blow torch burning house. @reporterherald pic.twitter.com/qF61cczWPC — Jenny Sparks (@JennySparksRH) September 6, 2017

The extent of the damage to the home was not released.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 970-667-2151.