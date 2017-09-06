Distinctly Colorado: The “Un-Gala” Raising Money for CO Breast Cancer Patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join Paula at this fantastic fundraiser called Distinctly Colorado: Farm to Table Experience for Sense of Security.org. It's a local non-profit helping Colorado breast cancer patients pay their monthly bills during treatment. This "un-gala" event gives you an authentic Colorado experience, with live and silent auctions and lots of fun activities at Four Mile Historic Park, Saturday, Sept. 16th, from 5-9pm. Tickets are $150 (includes $25 auction credit). Buy them TODAY, 9/6/17, and you can get an extra $25 auction credit!