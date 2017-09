Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver Congenital Heart Gala

September 9, 2017

Four Seasons Downtown

6:30pm-11:30pm

We are very excited about our upcoming Congenital Heart Gala, there is still time to register to attend. To learn more about CHD, PCHA or the gala, or to make a donation, please visit www.conqueringchd.org

The gala will have cocktails, silent auction, Kirk will emcee, a program around PCHA, and a full sit down dinner. Located on the pool/terrace level of the four seasons.