Denver Broncos name 2017 team captains

DENVER — The Broncos officially announced their captains for the 2017 season on Wednesday.

The captains are outside linebacker Von Miller, cornerback Aqib Talib, wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, quarterback Trevor Siemian and placekicker Brandon McManus.

Nice moment post practice as Coach Joseph announces the Broncos' captains in front of the team. pic.twitter.com/64X3Vd16Nk — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) September 6, 2017

In a press conference Wednesday, Miller said he’s always felt like a captain.

Siemian said being voted one of Broncos captains is “an unreal honor.”

“I’m more comfortable going into year two,” Siemian said. “I like where I am at, I like where the team is at.”

The Broncos will host the San Diego Chargers for the first regular season game on Monday, Sept. 11.