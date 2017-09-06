Crews battle 2 large wildfires in Routt County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. -- Firefighters in northwest Colorado are hoping for another day of cooperation from Mother Nature as they battle two fires in Routt County.

The Deep Creek Fire is about eight miles northeast of Hayden and 13 miles northwest of Steamboat Springs, and has consumed 2,086 acres with 0 percent containment as of Tuesday night.

One ranch has had to be evacuated and structures that were immediately threatened have been evacuated.

More resources are on the way to battle the fire, which might have been started by a lightning strike on Monday morning.

RELATED: Deep Creek Fire updates from Routt County

The fire is burning on private and Bureau of Land Management land. Routt County Roads 52 and 56 are open to local traffic only.

Firefighters in Routt County also are battling the Big Red Fire, which has consumed 1,405 acres, and is just a few miles south of the Wyoming border and about 45 miles north of Steamboat Springs.

The fire has been moving to the east toward the Continental Divide and Mount Zirkel Wilderness.

RELATED: Big Red Fire updates from Routt County

“We keep crews up there all night doing structure protection," emergency operations director Moe Demorat said. "They reported it was burning good all night, not died down as expected.

“Knowing out west a lot of fires are burning, there’s a tremendous draw on resources. "You have (Hurricane) Harvey that hit Texas and another storm coming in, so those other disasters present a resource challenge at times."

No major injuries have been reported from either fire.