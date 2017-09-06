Congress’ options when it comes to protecting Dreamers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The clock is now officially ticking.

If 800,000 or so DACA recipients are going to keep their jobs or stay in the United States, Congress must act between now and March.

"There is a serious humane issue here that needs to be dealt with," Republican Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday.

"The President's decision to end DACA was heartless and brainless," Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer said at a separate press conference.

While the theme of Wednesday's press conference was "we need to do something" time will only tell if Congress actually does.

Here are the options:

This option is the most likely to succeed at the moment -- however President Trump's senior aides said earlier this year he would never sign this into law.

The Dream Act has recieved the support of both Colorado Senators, Democratic Senator Michael Bennet and Republican Senator Cory Gardner.

"Let's bring certainty to this issue -- we don't treat children like adults, we don't charge children with trespass when they go across the neighbors lawn," Gardner told Fox 31.

This is what Congressman Mike Coffman, a Republican from Aurora, Colorado is suggesting -- allowing DACA to become law while giving leaders time to work on a long term solution.

When I announced a week ago that I would file a discharge petition, my goal was simple -- force action on behalf of the dreamers. In the week since, Republicans from around the country have joined our push. This morning, the Speaker told me he intends to work on an immigration measure that includes protection for DACA kids. This is a positive development and I thank the Speaker for it. With that said, the discharge petition has been filed, and it will continue to be an outlet if we can't get a bill to the floor. I appreciate the Speaker's leadership on this issue and strongly believe Congress needs to finish this important job,” said Coffman.

These two acts are likely to receive little support since they are sponsored by Democrats. But it could give moderate Republicans a starting point to work with Democrats.