Business owner on life support after being shot by customer

AURORA, Colo. -- A shooting inside a high end motorsports shop leaves one of the store’s owners fighting for his life. Friends say 40-year old Chase McMinn was shot inside the Aurora store off East 6th Avenue just before 3pm Tuesday.

Aurora Police are releasing little information while they continue to search for the suspect who is still on the run, but friends of McMinn say police know exactly who they’re looking for.

“Chase is such a good guy,” said Rick Douglas who choked up as he talked about his friend and colleague.

“You don’t ever expect this to happen to somebody that you know, somebody that you respect,” Douglas said.

McMinn is one of the owners of Shaus Motorsport.

“They modify euro cars. They put high performance parts on them so they can take them out racing,” Douglas explained.

Douglas said on Tuesday, a former customer showed up to the shop wanting new work done on his car.

Douglas said it was a customer McMinn didn’t want to deal with.

“Didn’t want the drama, didn’t want the issues that came along with him,” he said.

He says what no one expected, including the other owner of the store Aaron Leurs who was standing right next to McMinn, is for the man to pull out a gun and shoot. McMinn was hit in the face with a bullet.

“You don’t expect somebody to be that upset over words of some sort and willing to take somebody’s life, or attempt to do it,” said Douglas.

While McMinn fights for his life, Aurora Police say they are still working the crime, calling it a very active investigation. Police have not released the suspect’s ID or description.

McMinn, friends say, is in an induced coma. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical expenses.