Buffs football player Anthony Julmisse dismissed from team following arrests

BOULDER, Colo. — CU head coach Mike MacIntyre said Wednesday that cornerback Anthony Julmisse has been dismissed from the team.

Julmisse, a sophomore who would have competed for a starting role, was arrested on July 27 — just before the start of preseason camp — and accused of assault, harassment and domestic violence.

He was immediately suspended from all team activities at that point.

He was then arrested in August and charged with first-degree trespassing of an automobile with the intent to commit a crime, leaving the scene of an accident and false reporting.

Julmisse has a hearing scheduled for Sept. 14.

This week, he is still listed as suspended on the roster, but MacIntyre said Julmisse was dismissed when fall classes began last week.

In the past, MacIntyre has brought some dismissed players back to the team a year later. He did not rule out that possibility with Julmisse.

Julmisse is the second player dismissed from the team this summer, along with linebacker NJ Falo.