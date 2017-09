Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 65 million people worldwide have been forced out of their homes. An interactive exhibit in Boulder presented by Doctors without Borders is hoping to help visitors gain a deeper understanding of the global refugee crisis. Dr. David Kuwayama, a Volunteer Surgeon for Doctors Without Borders, explains more about "Forced From Home."

You can see the free interactive exhibit in downtown Boulder through September 10th. It's at Courthouse Plaza And Pearl Street Mall.