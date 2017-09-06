Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highlands Square is pleased to announce that the 5th Annual Taste of Highlands will be held Thursday, September 7, 2017. For one night only, food-lovers will enjoy delicious samples of diverse cuisine from 15+ restaurants throughout West Denver. New this year, premium beer, wine and spirits samples will also be on hand for attendees (must be 21+ with valid photo ID). The 5th Annual Taste of Highlands will be held at 32nd Ave. and Osceola St. Tickets may be purchased in advance, online at www.tasteofhighlands.com.

Participating vendors include Pizzeria Locale, Himchuli, My Vision Nutrition, Lola Denver, Low Country Kitchen, Bacon Social House, Postino LoHi, Passanante's Home Delivery, Park Burger and El Camino Community Tavern. Beverage Samplers include Prost Brewing, Oasis Brewing and Briar Common. Additional vendors will be participating and will continue to be announced via the Taste of Highlands website.

Event attendees will also enjoy live music from Woodshed Red. This Colorado Springs-based band inspired by bluegrass, blues, funk and rock, spans eras of music both old and new. The instrumentation of Woodshed Red generates an upbeat positive grassy sound, intertwined with funky, untamed improvisation. Woodshed Red is comprised of Rob Fulton(guitar), Deirdre McCarthy (fiddle), Craig Haughton (upright bass) and Skye Lewis (drums).

A portion of the proceeds from Taste of Highlands will benefit local nonprofit We Don’t Waste. One of the largest food recovery organizations in Colorado, We Don’t Waste was founded in 2009 to support the community and the environment by reclaiming and redistributing quality food to those in need. The organization supplements food provided by food assistance programs with fresh food reclaimed from their food donors, which allows their recipient organizations to consistently serve the hungry with healthy and wholesome meals.

Taste of Highlands will be held Thursday, Sept. 7 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. VIP admission will begin at 5 p.m. and the event schedule is as follows:

5:00 – 6:00pm: VIP Access – includes Premium Tastes, Live Music, Beverage Garden.

6:00 – 8:00pm: All Access for VIP and General Admission ticket holders – includes Premium Tastes, Live Music, Beverage Garden.

8:00 – 9:00pm: All Access for VIP and General Admission ticket holders - Live Music and Beverage Garden only.

Note: Restaurants will only be serving tastes until 8 p.m., beverage garden will remain open and live music will continue until 9 p.m.

Tickets are available in advance at www.tasteofhighlands.com and are $40 general admission; $60 VIP admission. In addition to an earlier entrance time, each VIP ticket holder receives a drink ticket to be redeemed in the Beverage Garden for a full-pour beer, wine or margarita, and a VIP swag bag with event partner offers valued at more than $100. Tickets will also be available at the door, pending availability. Ticket 4-packs will also be available, which offer a $40 discount, or $10 off the price of individual tickets. Ticket 4-packs are available for both general admission ($120) and VIP admission ($200).