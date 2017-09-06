× 21-year-old man gets 40 years for stabbing friend to death in Strasburg

STRASBURG, Colo. — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to spend the next 40 years in prison for stabbing another man to death in July.

Jeremiah Pepper pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Andrew Martinez.

Pepper stabbed Martinez near Pepper’s car on Aug. 10.

The two were friends and had been co-workers at a local fast-food restaurant, according to the district attorney’s office. Martinez had slept overnight in Pepper’s car and they got into an argument when Pepper went out to his car in the morning.

“It was a simple argument and should not have resulted in the death of a young man with his life ahead of him,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Cori Alcock said.

She asked for the maximum sentence and the judge agreed.

“What’s clear to me is that this was a young man who could not control his anger,” Arapahoe District Judge Phillip Douglass said. “This is the most serious offense there can be – a life was taken. … You committed a heinous crime.”