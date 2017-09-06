10th Annual Doggie Plunge with Zipper!

10th Annual Doggie Plunge Presented by Baird
Pirates Cove Family Aquatic Center
1225 West Belleview Avenue
Englewood , CO 80120
September 9 from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
$ 15.00 per dog
Bring your friendly pooch to take the plunge with hundreds of four-legged swimmers, taking advantage of the best water park in town! Families will enjoy delicious eats from local food trucks, checking out our awesome sponsor tents and the BEST. TIME. EVER with their doggie friends. Life jackets and water toys will be provided by our friends from Outward Hound! Oh, and did we mention that every dog leaves with a PawBender ice cream treat from GoodTimes and a frozen treat from Paw Pops?
- There are three swim sessions to choose from:
- 9:00 – 10:45 a.m.
- 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
- 1:00 – 2:45 p.m.
- Please note that dogs must be spayed or neutered and current on their rabies vaccination in order to enter the water park. Rain or shine – no refunds.