10th Annual Doggie Plunge with Zipper!

10th Annual Doggie Plunge Presented by Baird

Pirates Cove Family Aquatic Center

1225 West Belleview Avenue

Englewood , CO 80120

September 9 from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

$ 15.00 per dog

Bring your friendly pooch to take the plunge with hundreds of four-legged swimmers, taking advantage of the best water park in town! Families will enjoy delicious eats from local food trucks, checking out our awesome sponsor tents and the BEST. TIME. EVER with their doggie friends. Life jackets and water toys will be provided by our friends from Outward Hound! Oh, and did we mention that every dog leaves with a PawBender ice cream treat from GoodTimes and a frozen treat from Paw Pops?