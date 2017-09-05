Young Fortitude runner

Nine-year-old Luke joined Joana and Paula on set at the Labor Day Fortitude 10k. He was one of the youngest runners to enter the brand new Sonny Lubick CSU Stadium. He trained for months for this 10k and got motivated by watching the Channel 2 team called "2 Legit to Quit." He says he runs for his mother who has Multiple Sclerosis. His whole family was on hand to cheer him on.
