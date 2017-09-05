What does the DACA decision mean for college students in Colorado?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We continue to cover all angles of the DACA decision and what it means for Coloradans.

Certain groups are angry and upset about the White House's decision to end DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program). Without a solution from congress, it will affect families, professionals, and students.

“It saddens me mostly, it really saddens me,” DACA recipient Mateo Lazano said.

Mateo Lazano is a DACA recipient and college student at Metro State University in Denver.

“I’m paying for school right out of my pocket,” Lazano said.

Lazano works so he can afford school, and if DACA is done, his job is over. While the government's decision doesn't take away his ability to go to college, one professor says it might as well.

“Life just incredibly harder,” Carlos Hipolito- Delgado an Associate Professor at CU-Denver said. “You cannot receive federal financial aid, you cannot receive state based financial aid. It has now made life harder to secure employment, that would help cover the rest.”

What DACA won't touch is Colorado's asset program. This allows students like Lozano to pay in-state tuition.

“All I want to do with that degree is just put it right back into my community right back into the economy,” Lozano said.

At the end of the day Lozano's biggest fear has nothing to do with college, especially after what happened to his brother.

“He was deported in front of his kids, in front of his wife," Lozano said. “I think that would be my biggest nightmare for that to happen to me.”