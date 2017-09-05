Video: Airplane flies straight into Hurricane Irma

The NOAA’s Hurricane Hunter airplane flew through the eye of Hurricane Irma as it churns toward the Caribbean.

Hurricane Irma strengthened to a Category 5 storm Tuesday, churning west in the Atlantic Ocean and prompting emergency declarations in Florida and Puerto Rico.

Although Irma’s path remains uncertain, the possibility it could threaten the United States led Florida Gov. Rick Scott to declare a state of emergency in all 67 counties in his state.

Scott said on Twitter he spoke to President Donald Trump Monday night. He said Trump “offered the full resources of the federal government as Floridians prepare for Hurricane Irma.”