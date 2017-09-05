Utah high school implements fines on students for being tardy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANSBURY PARK, Utah -- Students who are tardy to class at a Utah high school face a fine -- and parents aren't happy about it.

Students at Stansbury High School will receive a warning if they are consistently late to class. After the warning, the student will be fined $3, FOX13 in Salt Lake City reports.

If the tardiness continues, the fine goes up to $5.

School officials said it is their way of encouraging students not to spend too much time in the hallways.

“What we're really trying to target is those periods between classes where really it's a choice," assistant principal Cody Reutzel said. "It's a personal decision of whether you're going to walk from class A to class B and be on time."

Some parents are not happy with the new policy because they believe it is a temporary fix to students arriving to class on time.

“I think it's opening up a Pandora's box," parent Julie Rae said. "That's not going to fix the problem that they're facing."

“I think the school board implemented this as part of a way to generate income, make a money grab out of the thing," parent Brett Dennison said.

If students can't pay the fines, they can take a lunch detention or show a clean tardy attendance record for a few weeks.

The money from the fines will go toward a fund for student incentives, school officials said.