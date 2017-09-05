Today’s Deal: Choose your fun deal to Fort Fun!

Northern Colorado's Premier Family Entertainment!
Come experience the youthful excitement of the new Mountain West while enjoying a setting filled with nostalgic reminders of its historical past. Fort Fun's popular attractions include:
- Two Beautiful Mini-Golf Courses
- 1/4 Mile Go-Kart Track
- Multi-level, Laser Tag Arena
- Indoor Bumper Cars
- Video Arcade
- Batting Cages
- Giant Slide
- Adventure Train
- Bumper Boats
- Paddle Boats in Blue Heron Lake
- B'loon Blast
- Outpost Shooting Gallery
- Outdoor Ice Skating
Woven gently into the fabric of Fort Fun are educational tidbits. One of our Mini-Golf courses, for instance, features local historical buildings and area landmarks. Our kitchen is named after a prominent local pioneer woman, great cook, and entertainer, "Auntie Elizabeth Stone." Auntie Stone's is decorated with antiques and quilts, and features tasty pizza, burgers, and great snacks! People of all ages enjoy our facility!