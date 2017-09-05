Today’s Deal: Choose your fun deal to Fort Fun!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorado's Best Deal

Northern Colorado's Premier Family Entertainment!

Come experience the youthful excitement of the new Mountain West while enjoying a setting filled with nostalgic reminders of its historical past. Fort Fun's popular attractions include:

Two Beautiful Mini-Golf Courses

1/4 Mile Go-Kart Track

Multi-level, Laser Tag Arena

Indoor Bumper Cars

Video Arcade

Batting Cages

Giant Slide

Adventure Train

Bumper Boats

Paddle Boats in Blue Heron Lake

B'loon Blast

Outpost Shooting Gallery

Outdoor Ice Skating

Woven gently into the fabric of Fort Fun are educational tidbits. One of our Mini-Golf courses, for instance, features local historical buildings and area landmarks. Our kitchen is named after a prominent local pioneer woman, great cook, and entertainer, "Auntie Elizabeth Stone." Auntie Stone's is decorated with antiques and quilts, and features tasty pizza, burgers, and great snacks! People of all ages enjoy our facility!

